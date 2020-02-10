(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Mike Tyson was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 10

Yes, it is Monday, how brutal, but at least the sun is shining.

Fun Fact of the day:

On Feb. 10, 1992, Mike Tyson, a former boxing champion was convicted of raping Desiree Washington, a Miss Black America contestant. He was given a 10-year prison term with four years suspended. He released on parole after serving three years.

According to boxingviewsandnews.com, Tyson has admitted to getting into a single fight while in prison.

“Just one time (I had to put punch someone in prison),” said Tyson.

“Somebody said something and I just went over there and hit him. No, we were locked down for a a long time and it was just something that was irritable and I went over there and hit him. We were locked down. We couldn’t go to the gym. Somebody got stabbed or something and we were locked down. I was just upset and miserable.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Hundreds gathered outside the Kelowna Courthouse to take part in a rally to show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation in its fight against the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on Sunday (Feb. 9). Read the story here.

Date ideas for Valentine's Day in Kelowna

