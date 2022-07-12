(Photo - @santacruzbio/Twitter)

Morning Start: A blue whale’s tongue

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 12

Good morning Okanagan! How are we doing today? Grab your coffee and let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: A blue whale’s tongue weighs as much, or sometimes more than an elephant.

On this day

In 1928, tennis is televised for the first time.

In 1976, television game show ‘Family Feud’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is Cow Appreciation Day, Etch a Sketch Day, National Eat Your Jello Day, National Different Coloured Eyes Day, National Simplicity Day, National Pecan Pie Day, National Hair Creator’s Day, Paper Bag Day, New Conversations Day, and get your credit card ready for some deals because it’s Amazon Prime Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Former UBCO student prez running for Kelowna council. Learn more here.

Music Festival ready to celebrate ‘normal’ Vernon summer. Learn more here.

B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2. Learn more here.

Trending

Ever wanted a house with a basketball court in it? You can now!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Michelle Rodriguez (44), actor Topher Grace (44), actress Rachel Brosnahan (32), wrestler Brock Lesnar (45), entreprenuer Richard Simmons (75), country singer Kimberly Perry (39), and actress Kristen Connolly (42).

Have an amazing Tuesday everyone! And once again, keep cool and stay hydrated on his hot day!

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

