Morning Start: Being too hydrated in warm weather

Your morning start for Monday, Feb. 27

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: In warm weather, you need to stay hydrated but you can also get sick from having too much water. This is because there’s not enough salt or electrolytes in your system.

On this day

In 1827, the first Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

In 1892, Louis Viutton dies at 70.

In 1974, ‘People’ magazine hits shelves for the first time.

In 1996, film production company ‘Happy Madison Productions’ is founded by Adam Sandler.

In 1996, first Pokemon video game is released for Gameboy.

In 2003, Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers) dies at 74.

National holidays

Today is International Polar Bear Day, National Pokemon Day, National Protein Day, and National Strawberry Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Somber faces illuminated by candlelight: Kelowna vigil for 1 year of war in Ukraine. Learn more here.

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C. Learn more here.

Shuswap bakers present their best for Heritage Week contest and auction. Learn more here.

Trending

Spring Training has started for MLB and some new rules have been introduced including the pitch clock. This is the baseball in 2023 (I’m not a fan).

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Josh Groban (42), and actress Kate Mara (40).

Have a great Monday and week everyone!

celebrity birthdays

