Morning Start: Cinco de Mayo

Fun Fact: Cinco de Mayo is actually celebrated in the United States more than Mexico. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston hold major celebrations.

Also, most people think today is Mexico’s Independence Day, but it is not. Back on this day in 1862, Mexico did win the Battle of Puebla against France, but the victory is looked at more as a morale boost than a win.

In 1900, Billboard begins weekly publication.

In 1917, Eugene Bullard receives his pilot’s license from Aéro-Club de France to become the first-ever African-American pilot.

In 1944, Gandhi is freed from prison.

In 1978, Pete Rose becomes the 14th player in MLB history with 3,000 hits.

In 1996, Vancouver’s Renette Cruz wins Miss Canadian Universe.

In 1997, television sitcom ‘Married with Children’ airs series finale.

In 2016, Alberta declares state of emergency as 80,000 people evacuate Fort McMurray because of wildfires.

According to National Today, today is World Password Day, National Hoagie Day, National Cartoonists Day, National Astronaut Day, and of course, Cinco de Mayo.

Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students. Learn more here.

‘Contactless’ bottle depot gets approval despite concerns from Penticton council. Learn more here.

Teen having mental health crisis on Vernon rooftop talked down to safety by police. Learn more here.

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Adele (34), singer Chris Brown (33), newscaster Brian Williams (63), actor Clark Duke (37), actor Henry Cavill (39), and actor Richard E. Grant (65).

