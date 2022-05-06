Morning Start: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues

Your morning start for Friday, May 6

Happy Friday! It’s that time again to get your weekend started!

Fun Fact: Crocodiles can’t move their tongues. They have a membrane that holds their tongue to the roof of their mouth.

On this day

In 1954, English athlete Roger Bannister becomes the first person ever to run a mile in under four minutes (3:59:4).

In 1966, a $20 Centennial gold coin is announced by the Canadian Minister of Finance.

In 1997, the Hartford Whalers become the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 2002, Elon Musk founds SpaceX.

In 2004, ‘Friends’ airs series finale.

In 2007, ‘Shrek the Third’ premieres in California.

In 2014, Canadian author Farley Mowat dies at 92.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Nurses Day, National Space Day, National No Pants Day, National Tourist Appreciation Day, National Beverage Day, National Provider Appreciation Day, National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, School Lunch Hero Day, and International No Diet Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor to attend Kelowna open house. Learn more here.

Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation. Learn more here.

Penticton eyeing further increases to development cost charges. Learn more here.

Trending

Remember in yesterday’s morning start we showed you the Blue Jays fan giving the young Yankees fan the home run ball from Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge? The next day he got to meet his idol.

Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was given @TheJudge44's home run ball by Mike Lanzillotta Today, they both got to meet Aaron before the game. ❤️ We are crying too. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fmGwEv9Xgv — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2022

The NBA on TNT crew had a visit from the Stanley Cup but retired NBA star Charles Barkley refused to touch the trophy.

Charles Barkley passed on touching the #StanleyCup when it made its way on set.

•••

(🎥: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/cnSjqiQ5yD — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) May 5, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor George Clooney (61), NBA star Chris Paul (37), rock singer Bob Seger (76), rapper Meek Mill (35), baseball hall of famer Willie Mays (91), retired NHL goaltender Martin Brodeur (50), and television host Tom Bergeron (67).

Go do something this weekend you’ve never done before! Have a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan