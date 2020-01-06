Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Get ready for more snow! According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning Monday morning.

Fun Fact of the day:

North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can’t buy Coca-Cola.

No matter where you go, it’s comforting to know you can always enjoy a Coca-Cola. Well, almost anywhere. While this fizzy drink is sold practically everywhere, it still hasn’t (officially) made its way to North Korea or Cuba, according to the BBC. That’s because these countries are under long-term U.S. trade embargoes.

However, some folks say you might be able to snag a sip of the stuff if you try hard enough (although it’ll typically be a lot more expensive than what you would pay in the states—and probably imported from a neighboring country such as Mexico or China).

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Cloudy. Snow beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm except 10 cm near West Kelowna and Peachland. High zero.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon. Read the full story here.

Video of the day:

Did Ricky Gervais go too far at the Golden Globes?

Read more:Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

Read more:Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

Longtime Revelstoke lawyer and former city councillor retires

In 2003, Chris Johnston was one of the councillors that purchased Revelstoke’s courthouse

Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

High two degrees

Trans Canada Highway closure planned for Jan. 4 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work will see the highway closed an estimated nine hours

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

Snow keeps Salmon Arm city crews hopping

City apologizes for inconvenience, hopes neighbours can assist those who aren’t able to clear snow

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Most Read