Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Fact of the day:

Ever wondered what does "Space" smell like? — Helen Oldfield (@worldofpr) January 22, 2010

Astronauts are remarkably consistent in reporting the so-called “Space Scent” after lengthy space walks, bringing it back in on their suits, helmets, gloves, and tools.

According to former astronauts, space smells like a mix of seared meat, gunpowder, metal, raspberries, and rum.

Three-time spacewalker and former NASA astronaut, Thomas Jones says space carries an odour of ozone, which smells of faint bitterness and gun powder. But wait, a recent expedition has brought forth a new scent in space.

Astronomers searching for amino acid particles in a giant dust cloud at the heart of the Milky Way have concluded that the ball of dust and gas carries a substance called ethyl formate, the chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries. Ethyl formate also gives off a smell of rum.

Overall, space smells oddly funny and random.

Several Kelowna residents gathered outside of Kelowna City Hall to support those who are currently experiencing homelessness. Read more here.

Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in #Kelowna

