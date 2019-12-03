Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Snow-body’s perfect and neither is our weather, be prepared to encounter some flurries these following days.
Fact of the day:
Ever wondered what does "Space" smell like?
Astronauts are remarkably consistent in reporting the so-called “Space Scent” after lengthy space walks, bringing it back in on their suits, helmets, gloves, and tools.
According to former astronauts, space smells like a mix of seared meat, gunpowder, metal, raspberries, and rum.
Three-time spacewalker and former NASA astronaut, Thomas Jones says space carries an odour of ozone, which smells of faint bitterness and gun powder. But wait, a recent expedition has brought forth a new scent in space.
Astronomers searching for amino acid particles in a giant dust cloud at the heart of the Milky Way have concluded that the ball of dust and gas carries a substance called ethyl formate, the chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries. Ethyl formate also gives off a smell of rum.
Overall, space smells oddly funny and random.
In case you missed it (ICYMI):
Several Kelowna residents gathered outside of Kelowna City Hall to support those who are currently experiencing homelessness. Read more here.
Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in #Kelowna https://t.co/FKWNUVjzWF
Video of the day:
A little help is better than no help.
