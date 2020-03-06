(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Do you know Barbie’s full name?

Your morning start for Friday, March 6, 2020

Barbie? That’s Ms. Roberts, to you.

Fun Fact of the day:

Everyone knows Barbie; the de facto queen of children’s toys geared towards girls is as much a household name as any.

And yet, in a blatant show of disrespect, many of us have neglected to learn her full name.

Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, a name revealed in a 1960s novel series published by Random House. The novels not only gave her a full title but an entire back story, adding details such as the high school she attended and the names of her parents, George and Margaret.

Nonetheless, like Cher, Beyoncé and Madonna, her popularity over the decades warrants a mononym.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun and cloud is in the forecast for the region with highs of 9 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

It seems winter isn’t quite over yet, which is good news for spring skiers. SilverStar Mountain Resort has already shut down one run due to warm weather, but an expected snowfall over the weekend could make for better conditions on the slopes.

Video of the day:

This pup knows she’s on camera, and she’s got the forced smile down pat.

