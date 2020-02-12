Morning Start: Do you know the tail of the swamp rabbit?

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

When you think of swamp-dwelling animals, you might think frogs, birds and a variety of insects. One you might not expect to see swimming around in the murky waters is a rather large rabbit.

Found in much of the south-central United States and along the Gulf coast, the swamp rabbit is most abundant in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. The largest member of the cottontail genus, the swamp rabbit has smaller and rounder ears and dense, coarse fur which waterproofs the rabbit’s skin. This comes in handy as these mammals often take to swimming in the bogs where they live.

Last month, Cassandra Converse’s boyfriend dropped off the wrong box at Mission’s Value Village, and 50 pairs of her shoes, worth about $4,000, were given away. Oops!

Check out what happens after this explosion, the resulting shock wave is moving so fast that it is breaking the speed of sound as it travels!

Read more: Shuswap Search & Rescue called to three incidents over 10 days

Read more: VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

From the streets of Kenya: Finding a home and a school for a 16 year old boy

Deanne Berarducci’s NGO is Because All Children Matter

Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks.

High Revelstoke snowpack increases spring flood risk

Spring weather also contributes heavily to flooding

Photos: Revelstoke Nordic Club hosts time travel race

Team Scream is an annual event

Revelstoke city council backtracks on pay raises

They voted to have staff prepare a policy to ensure fair pay in the future

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

BeadTrails holds fundraisers for Australian fire relief

Summerland business creates new bead and will hold barbecue on Feb. 14

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Ballet Kelowna explores love in Valentine’s Day show

The program will showcase three Canadian choreographers’ works

$17,000 income gap between Central Okanagan and WFN households: Report

Report said average WFN household makes $54,000 while average Central Okanagan household makes $71,000

‘Guy Fawkes’ maps out Vernon’s crime hot spots

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP discourage any type of vigilantism

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

North Okanagan man awaits sentence hearing, scheduled for March 2 in Vernon

Survivor kittens find their forever home in Okanagan

Okanagan couple opens their home to feral kittens rescued a year ago and in need of medical help.

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

