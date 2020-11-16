Morning Start: Dogs evolved “puppy eyes” to manipulate humans

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 5 degrees and rain.

Fun Fact of the day: Dogs evolved “puppy eyes” to manipulate humans

That puppy-dog look that your canine companion gives you is completely adorable, totally intentional, and something that they’ve developed since they’ve become man’s best friend. A 2019 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explained that domesticated dogs have evolved to have facial muscles around their eyes that wild wolves lack.

In case you missed it: Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Significant amounts of snow are expected throughout the day on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow is forecasted through Sunday evening before tapering off to a few flurries overnight, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Environment Canada reminds travellers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Roads in the area have already proven difficult to manage this weekend, with Saturday seeing a vehicle incident on the Okanagan Connector and a reportedly jack-knifed semi-truck on the Coquihalla causing delays.

