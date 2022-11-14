(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Dragonflies back in the day

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 14

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: 300 million years ago, dragonflies were the size of large birds.

On this day

In 1908, Albert Einstein announced his quantum theory of light.

In 1993, Don Shula becomes the winningest head coach in NFL history

In 1997, Maple Ridge, B.C. native and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker wins the National League MVP award.

In 2002, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ is released in theatres.

In 2006, James Bond film ‘Casino Royale’ premieres in theatres.

National holidays

Today is Children’s Day, International Girls Day, Anti-Bullying Week, Loosen Up Lighten Up Day, National American Teddy Bear Day, National Pickle Day, National Seat Belt Day, National Family PJ Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day, World Diabetes Day, and World Orphans Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

The Okanagan Sun are national champions. Learn more here.

Bryan Adams: Still rockin’ after all these years. Learn more here.

Funding falling short for Okanagan’s Friends of Fintry. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine taking your SAT test and having to take it again because the UPS driver lost them…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Josh DuHamel (50), actor Patrick Warburton (58), drummer Travis Barker (47), and King Charles III (74).

Have a great Monday everyone!

