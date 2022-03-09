(Pxhere)

Morning Start: Every second, one hour of video is uploaded to YouTube

Your morning start for Wednesday, March 9

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Fun Fact: Every second, one hour of video content is updated to YouTube.

Five million videos are watched on the platform everyday.

On this day

In 1562, kissing in public is banned in Naples. The punishment? Death.

In 1946, Ted Williams is offered and refused to play in the Mexican Baseball League.

In 1959, first known radar contact made with Venus.

In 1959, Barbie makes debut at American Toy Fair in New York.

In 1964, Ford produced the first Mustang.

In 1993, the Pittsburgh Penguins begin a NHL-record 17 game winning streak.

In 1995, Tampa Bay is awarded an MLB franchise.

In 2020, Italy announced country-wide lockdown due to COVID spike.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National No Smoking Day, National Get Over It Day, National Meatball Day, National Barbie Day, National Fake Teeth Day, and National Crab Meat Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna Rockets clinch WHL playoff spot. Learn more here.

Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts. Learn more here.

UPDATE: Gas explosion levels Lakeshore Drive heritage home in Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Trending/ICYMI today: there’s a lot of Seattle Seahawks fans and yesterday was a tough day for them.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Oscar Isaac (43), actress Brittany Snow (36), actor Matthew Gray Gluber (42), rapper Bow Wow (35), rapper YG (31), and NHL defenseman Brent Burns (37).

The days are getting longer, enjoy it! Have a great day!

