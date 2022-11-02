Morning Start: Hawk moth caterpillar

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Good morning Okanagan! The weather is getting colder so here’s the morning start to warm up your day.

Fun Fact: The hawk moth caterpillar transforms into what looks like a small snake when it’s threatened to scare off predators. During the transformation, it changes its look to appear as a pit viper.

On this day

In 1936, the CBC is created.

In 1969, Gordie Howe scores his 19th and last hat trick of his career, becoming the oldest player to record a hat trick.

In 1983, Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is released.

In 1990, an NBA regular season game is played outside North America for the first time ever. The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz play against each other at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan.

In 2003, Arrested Development premieres.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years, beating the Cleveland Indians in seven games.

In 2020, ‘Baby Shark’ becomes the most viewed video on Youtube.

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves win their fourth World Series title, beating the Houston Astros in six games.

National holidays

Today is National Advent Calendar Day, National Deviled Eggs Day, National Stress Awareness Day, and Look at Circles Day.

In case you missed it

Kelowna RCMP on the lookout for missing man. Learn more here.

Registered sex offender from Osoyoos sentenced to 114 days for child pornography possession. Learn more here.

Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day. Learn more here.

Trending

The Kelowna Rockets killed it on ice at practice on Halloween.

Today was a fun practice full of treats and a few tricks. pic.twitter.com/EqiLSJzXFJ — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 31, 2022

—

Carolina Panthers running back Canadian Chuba Hubbard taught the reporters about ketchup chips the other day.

“Y’all probably never had ketchup chips before”

– Chuba Hubbard: True Canadian (📹: @GabeMcDonald_)pic.twitter.com/fff8sQvSNh — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 31, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor David Schwimmer (56), rapper Nelly (48), and Canadian singer K.D. Lang (61).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

