Hawk moth caterpillar (Photo - @ttjesje/Twitter)

Hawk moth caterpillar (Photo - @ttjesje/Twitter)

Morning Start: Hawk moth caterpillar

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Good morning Okanagan! The weather is getting colder so here’s the morning start to warm up your day.

Fun Fact: The hawk moth caterpillar transforms into what looks like a small snake when it’s threatened to scare off predators. During the transformation, it changes its look to appear as a pit viper.

@kurlyheadmarr

crazy😳

♬ Hoist the Colours – Colm R. McGuinness

On this day

In 1936, the CBC is created.

In 1969, Gordie Howe scores his 19th and last hat trick of his career, becoming the oldest player to record a hat trick.

In 1983, Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is released.

In 1990, an NBA regular season game is played outside North America for the first time ever. The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz play against each other at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan.

In 2003, Arrested Development premieres.

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years, beating the Cleveland Indians in seven games.

In 2020, ‘Baby Shark’ becomes the most viewed video on Youtube.

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves win their fourth World Series title, beating the Houston Astros in six games.

National holidays

Today is National Advent Calendar Day, National Deviled Eggs Day, National Stress Awareness Day, and Look at Circles Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna RCMP on the lookout for missing man. Learn more here.

Registered sex offender from Osoyoos sentenced to 114 days for child pornography possession. Learn more here.

Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day. Learn more here.

Trending

The Kelowna Rockets killed it on ice at practice on Halloween.

Carolina Panthers running back Canadian Chuba Hubbard taught the reporters about ketchup chips the other day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor David Schwimmer (56), rapper Nelly (48), and Canadian singer K.D. Lang (61).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Salmon Arm resident’s newspaper costume a Halloween hit
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

Aaron Volpatti signs his book for a young fan at the Revelstoke Grizzlies game on Friday night. (Zachary Delaney/revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti stops in on his book tour for ‘FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds’

Gary Sulz being sworn in as Revelstoke’s mayor by Robert Lundberg. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
New Revelstoke Council inaugurated

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

The RSS Senior Soccer Team: Levi Eadie, Rider Stockman, Tom Olsson, Jonah Adam, Reed Kelly, Markus Tondl, Leif Nielsen, Andrew Sykes (Coach), Emanuele de Candido, A.J. Acton, Oskar Glowacki, Jackie Edwards, Oleh Demianenko, Matteo Ascenio, Janis Kress, Parker Aucoin (Crouching in front). The team is coached by Andrew Sykes, Peter Nielsen, Davide Pendergast, Andy Sutherlan. (Contributed by Andrew Sykes)
RSS Boys Soccer team to continue their underdog story on provincial stage