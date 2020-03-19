(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Hell is a place on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Hell, it turns out, is a real place on Earth.

And it’s beautiful!

Fun Fact of the day:

Hell is the name of a village in the Lånke area of Norway. Because of its name, the village of about 1,500 people has become a minor tourist attraction.

Being a Norwegian town, Hell has free medical care, gorgeous nearby mountains and is part of a $1 trillion oil reserve fund its country has been saving for a rainy day. All this makes Hell on Earth sound … kind of great?

The downside: like Canada, Norway is fairly cold, meaning Hell is liable to freeze over.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Spring weather continues with highs of 11 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, but prepare for a wind chill as low as -9 C this morning.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A Greater Victoria couple is desperate to get home from a vacation cut short by COVID-19. So far they’ve spent $15,000 on several return tickets.

Video of the day:

As cute as this may be, it’s less cute when humans do it.

READ MORE: Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Environment Canada weather

