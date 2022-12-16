Morning Start: Hitman becomes Youtuber

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 16

Fun Fact: Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s top hitman, named El Popeye, killed more than 250 people and spent 30 years in jail. In 2014, when the 30 years were up, he became a Youtuber.

On this day

In 1950, child actress Shirley Temple announces her retirement from acting at 22.

In 1953, the first White House press conference takes place.

In 1969, the British House of Commons votes to get rid of the death penalty.

In 1973, O.J. Simpson becomes the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (NFL).

In 1980, KFC founder Colonel Sanders dies at 90.

In 2010, the final episode of ‘Larry King Live’ airs.

In 2020, it’s determined that a nine-year old that died in 2013 due to an asthma attack becomes the first period in the world to die due to air pollution.

National holidays

Today is National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, National Ugly Sweater Day, National Underdog Day, and Stupid Toy Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with Canadian sprinter Donovan Bailey (55), singer Zara Larsson (25), actress Krysten Ritter (41), and cartoon character Yosemite Sam (78).

