Morning Start: House dust

Your morning start for Tuesday, August 9

Happy Tuesday everyone! Grab your coffee as we get your morning started!

Fun Fact: The majority of dust in your house is from your own dead skin cells.

On this day

In 1842, the Canada-U.S. border is defined.

In 1930, animated cartoon character Betty Boop debuts.

In 1945, the U.S. drops their second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan.

In 1969, actress Sharon Tate is murdered at age 26.

In 1988, the Edmonton Oilers traded Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings.

In 2008, actor Bernie Mac dies at 50.

National holidays

Today is International Day of The World’s Indigenous People, National Women’s Day, National Book Lovers Day, National Rice Pudding Day, and National Veep Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Drowning at Swim Bay in Peachland. Learn more here.

Pride Week off to flag-raising start in Greater Vernon. Learn more here.

BC Wildfire asks for patience as evacuation orders drag on for Keremeos Creek wildfire. Learn more here.

Trending

This meteorologist’s reaction is hilarious when he found out his monitor is a touchscreen.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Anna Kendrick (37), singer Whitney Husdon (would’ve been 59), actor Bill Skarsgard (32), actor Sam Elliot (78), fashion designer Michael Kors (63), actor Dan Levy (39), and actor Eric Bana (54).

Have a terrific Tuesday!

