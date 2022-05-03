(Pixabay)

Morning Start: How many floppy disk’s make up a gigabyte?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 3

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: When the 3.5 inch-sized floppy disk was released in 1987, their capacity was 1.44 megabytes. It would take 771 of them to make up a gigabyte. To put in into perspective, the majority of our phones nowadays can hold anywhere from 64 to 256 gigabytes of space.

On this day

In 1867, the Hudson’s Bay Company gives all claims to Vancouver Island.

In 1868, M.A. Maclean is elected as Vancouver’s first mayor.

In 1948, the CBS Evening News debuts in the United States.

In 2002, ‘Spider-Man’ premieres in theatres.

In 2006, Earl Woods, father of Tiger Woods, dies at 76.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Lumpy Rug Day, National Two Different Coloured Shoes Day, National Teacher Day, National Textiles Day, National Paranormal Day, National Garden Meditation Day, and National Foster Care Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Amy Ryan (54), actor Bobby Cannavale (53), and country singer Eric Church (45).

Have a great day everyone!

Okanagan

