Morning Start: How populated some countries are

Fun Fact: If a billion people vanished from both China and India, they would still be the two most populated nations in the world.
On this day
In 1847, the first ring doughnut is created.
In 1940, the first Dairy Queen is opened in Joliet, Illinois.
In 1955, Disney’s ‘The Lady and the Tramp’ is released.
In 1971, Canadian Joni Mitchell releases her fourth studio album ‘Blue’.
In 1981, tennis star John McEnroe yells at the official in a famous rant.
National holidays
Today is National Kissing Day, National Onion Ring Day, and National Chocolate Eclair Day.
In case you missed it
Bring on the sunshine: Okanagan heat arrives ‘2 weeks early’. Learn more here.
RCMP looking into ‘all possible scenarios’ in search for missing Kelowna woman. Learn more here.
Shining a light on Pride events in the South Okanagan. Learn more here.
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Meryl Streep (73), singer Cyndi Lauper (69), television host Carson Daly (49), British officer George Vancouver (would’ve been 265), singer/songwriter Steven Page (52), and NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner (51).
