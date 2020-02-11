(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Human bodies can move for more than a year after death

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can…

Fun Fact of the day:

According to research findings from the Australian Facility for Taphonomic Experimental Research., corpses can move for more than one year after death. A researcher named Alyson Wilson explained that the arms of corpses were significantly moving, so that arms started off down beside the body ended up out to the side of the body.

The research team believes the movement is caused by the body’s ligaments drying out, shrinking, and contracting.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Wet’suwet’en against Coastal GasLink

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en. Read more here.

Video of the day: Ready for school!

Cutest boy ever…

ALSO READ: Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans
Next story
B.C. German Shepherd wins female breed prize at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Just Posted

Revelstoke city council backtracks on pay raises

They voted to have staff prepare a policy to ensure fair pay in the future

Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

Live music coming up this weekend in Revelstoke

Shows on Feb. 14, 15 and 16

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

‘Reaper of death:’ Fearsome new dinosaur species discovered in Alberta

Tyrannosaur not believed to have been a direct ancestor of T. rex, but its own evolutionary offshoot

Shuswap rescue crew play key role in finding young snowboarder on Sun Peaks

Shuswap Search and Rescue respond to three incidents over 10 days

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Trudeau to race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase in Port Alberni

RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

Vasek Pospisil caught downing Canadian syrup straight from bottle between games of France final

Most Read