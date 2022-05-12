Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

Your morning start for Thursday, May 12

Good morning and happy Thursday! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Everywhere has an official bird, flower or landmark. But, in Redondo Beach, California, the city’s official bird is the Goodyear Blimp. It’s been the official bird since 1983.

On this day

In 1870, Manitoba becomes a province in Canada.

In 1958, Canada and the United States form the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix releases his album ‘Are you Experienced’.

In 1994, ‘Pulp Fiction’ premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, National Limerick Day, National Nutty Fudge Day and National Odometer Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with skateboarder Tony Hawk (53), actor Rami Malek (41), actor Emilio Estevez (60), comedian George Carlin (would’ve been 85), actor Jason Biggs (44), actress Malin Akerman (44), Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Barra (would’ve been 97), Homer Simpson (66), and Canadian golfer Mike Weir (52).

Have a wonderful Thursday everyone!

coffeeOkanagan