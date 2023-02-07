(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Lemons

Your morning start for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Good morning Okanagan! Time to get your Tuesday started!

Fun Fact: Life didn’t give us lemons, we gave ourselves lemons. Lemons weren’t naturally occurring in nature. The combination of the sour orange and citron made the first lemon.

On this day

In 1940, Pinocchio premiered in New York City. It was Walt Disney’s second film.

In 1958, the Brooklyn Dodgers officially moved to Los Angeles.

In 1976, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Darryl Sittler sets an NHL record, recording 10 points (six goals, four assists) in one game.

In 1985, Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ becomes the official anthem of New York.

Super Bowls

In 2010, the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl 44.

In 2016, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 in Super Bowl 55.

National holidays

Today is National Periodic Table Day, National Fettuccine Alfredo Day and the start of National Marriage Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

‘People are still going to die’: Kelowna advocate speaks out on drug decriminalization. Learn more here.

Home prices fall across the Okanagan. Learn more here.

West Kelowna McDonald’s sued by Vernon woman. Learn more here.

Trending

You don’t see hits like this anymore…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Ashton Kutcher (45), comedian Chris Rock (58), country music star Garth Brooks (61), LA Rams quarterback Matt Stafford (35), Canadian basketball star Steve Nash (49), and actor James Spader (63).

Have a great day everyone!

