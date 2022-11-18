Morning Start: Millionaires in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 18

Good morning Okanagan! We got through another week. Here’s today’s morning start to get you to the weekend!

Fun Fact: Switzerland has more millionaires than any other country in the world.

Around 15 per cent of the population owns assets that total more than a million dollars.

On this day

In 1883, four time zones for continental North America are introduced.

In 2011, One Direction released their debut album.

In 2011, the video game ‘Minecraft’ is released.

National holidays

Today is Apple Cider Day, International Stand Up to Bullying Day, and National Princess Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Owen Wilson (54), MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz (47), actor Mike Epps (52), Disney character Mickey Mouse (94), Canadian author Margaret Atwood (83), and actor Kevin Nealon (69).

Have a great and safe weekend everyone!

