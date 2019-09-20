(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 20

The sunny days of summer may be over.

As the Okanagan continues towards the start of fall on Sept. 23, Environment Canada forecasts rain through the weekend and periods of rain and sun through to next week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Today, over 150 countries are taking part in Fridays for Future. The international movement of schools and students striking for climate change are participating in demonstrations across the globe in demand for action against climate change. This all began with Greta Thunberg, who began striking every Friday to protest the lack of effective climate legislation on a governmental level.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Mix of sun, clouds and rain with a high of 20 C. Forty per cent chance of rain throughout the day but expected to clear in the evening leading into a bright and clear Saturday.

In Vernon:

Rain and sun expected through the day Friday. High of 20 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain before leading into a clear night.

In Salmon Arm:

High of 21 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Mix of sun, rain and clouds but forecasted to clear up going into the evening.

In Penticton:

Forty per cent chance of rain with a high of 21 C. Expected to clear up tonight and leading into tomorrow morning but a mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout the day.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Health minister announces new urgent care centre in Kelowna. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: It’s playoffs or bust for Okanagan Sun with only 4 games remaining

READ MORE: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

VIDEO: Historic railway equipment moved to Revelstoke museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘We’re not included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

The relay has travelled almost 40,000 km and 1,300 riders have taken part.

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

Morning Start: Who is Greta Thunberg?

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 20

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Historic photo: How the Okanagan River Channel came to be

Dredging in Okanagan River in Penticton started in 1908

Most Read