Morning Start: Movie theatre popcorn

Fun Fact: On average, movie theatre popcorn is sold/marked up 1,275 per cent higher than the price it is worth.

On this day

In 1801, Thomas Jefferson is elected President of the United States.

In 1918, Wilfrid Laurier, the seventh Prime Minister in Canada, dies at 76.

In 1934, the first high school driving course is offered.

In 2014, ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is Random Act of Kindness Day, National Cabbage Day, National Caregivers Day, National Public Science Day, National Tennis Pro Day, World Human Spirit Day, and No One Eats Alone Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

‘Dream come true’: Kelowna renters respond to affordable housing survey. Learn more here.

4-day work weeks could be coming to Oliver. Learn more here.

No laptops, no cash: Shuswap residents urged not to leave valuables in vehicles. Learn more here.

Trending

Watch this guy sink a putt to win a new car!

HE HIT THE FULL-COURT PUTT FOR A NEW CAR! 😱 (🎥: @AuburnTigers)pic.twitter.com/0PWewDJVxx — theScore (@theScore) February 11, 2023

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan (60), singer Ed Sheeran (32), reality star Paris Hilton (42), actress Bonnie Wright (32), Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong (51), actor Joseph-Gordon Levitt (42), drummer Taylor Hawkins (would’ve been 51), actor Larry the Cable Guy (60), actress Denise Richards (52), actor Dominic Purcell (53), director Michael Bay (58), actor Jerry O’Connell (49), and actor Jeremy Allen White (32).

Reminder: no morning start on Monday because of the holiday. Have a great weekend everyone!

