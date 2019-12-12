Morning Start: Octopuses are brainier than you

Your morning start for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Snow has fallen throughout the region, and highway alerts are in effect on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Fun Fact of the day:

Which animal is smarter, a human or an octopus? Truth be told it’s an apples-to-oranges comparison, as we’re wired in vastly different ways. Case in point, octopuses have a total of nine brains – one for each tentacle and another to serve as a nerve centre.

What’s more, they also have three hearts, which could explain why this octopus had enough bravery to take on a bald eagle in a fierce battle.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

NBA Finals M.V.P. Kawhi Leonard made his return to Toronto on Wednesday for the first time since taking the team to the promised land. He was given a warm welcome.

Video of the day:

This guy knows how to fly in style – and let’s hope he knows how to land in one piece, too.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Brendan Shykora
VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Graduation rates in Revelstoke 11 per cent above provincial average

Provincial average for high school graduation is 81 per cent, while it’s 92 per cent in Revelstoke

Cycling association and snowmobile club receive RMI funding

Revelstoke City Council delayed approving their applications earlier this year

Big Eddy School lots sold for $1.6 million

The Revelstoke school board approved the sales yesterday

Community Calender for Dec. 12

CP Train, Nutcracker Ballet and Brown Bag History Xmas Party

Snow continuing in Revelstoke today

Up to 10 cm expected

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

Some terrain remains closed until more snow falls

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Kelowna area MP responds to Conservative leader’s resignation

Dan Albas wishes Andrew Scheer well after Scheer’s surprise announcement he is stepping down.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Summerland grape growers issue fundraising challenge

Gerry and Kathy Ryan have donated $5,000 to the Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

