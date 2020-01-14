(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: People in medieval times walked differently than we do now

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Bundle up, it’s going to be a freezing cold week.

Fun Fact of the day: The medieval gait

Does it have something to do with footwear?

Back in “dragon slaying” times, not everyone had the luxury of owning shoes. But for those who did, shoes were simply thin strips of leather that cover the foot and provide minimal protection.

Because of this, people walked the same way we naturally do when we’re barefoot: toe first, which allows us to test the surface in front of us and puts less stress on our knees. This is how people walked for millennia before modern-day shoes that allow us to step down harder and with our heels became a thing.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

The deep freeze continues across the province…

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI): Burned Kelowna firefighter fully recovered, back to work

A Kelowna firefighter who was severely burned in a 2017 blaze is back to work. Read more here.

Video of the day: Dirty water? No problem

As you can see, Polyglu is a chemical used by the UN to treat bacteria-filled water when it cannot be boiled.

