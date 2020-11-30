(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

Fun Fact of the day: People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when they took a picture

You’ve likely been saying “cheese” for the camera since you were a kid. However, in the early 19th century, people attempted to capture the ideal expression by saying “prunes.” Apparently, the cue helped keep subjects’ mouths “prim,” according to the Washington Post. Former Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen have reportedly used the same trick for years in order to present the perfectly relaxed pout to the paparazzi.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

5 degrees and mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning.

In Vernon:

3 degrees and mainly cloudy. Periods of wet snow beginning early this morning then changing to periods of rain this afternoon.

In Penticton:

5 degrees and cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud.

In Salmon Arm:

3 degrees and cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning then changing to periods of rain this afternoon.

In Revelstoke:

1 degree and cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning.

In case you missed it:Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Kelowna Real Canadian Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superstore’s parent-company Loblaw’s posted the notice on its website on Saturday, Nov. 28, stating a worker at the 2280 Baron Road locations had tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

The last day the employee worked was Nov. 23, according to the notice.

This is the store’s second employee to test positive for the virus within the last month.

Several stores across the Lower Mainland are also listed as having recent cases of the virus.

“We’re working diligently to provide essential goods and services to Canadians while taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” reads Loblaw’s COVID-19 webpage.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.”

Song of the Day: White Reaper – Headwind

Video of the Day:

READ MORE:B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Environment Canada weather

Business district is pictured during a traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Most Read