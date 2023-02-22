Morning Start: Pink Shirt Day in Canada

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 21

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Today is Pink Shirt Day in Canada. Wear pink to work today to help bring awareness to children impacted by bullying.

On this day

In 1860, the first organized baseball game is played in San Francisco.

In 1980, the ‘Miracle on Ice’, the U.S.A. men’s hockey team beats the Soviet Union in the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.

In 1987, artist and film producer Andy Warhol dies at 58.

In 1998, the XVIII Winter Olympics begin in Nagano, Japan.

National holidays

Today is National Margarita Day, National Walking the Dog Day, Be Humble Day, Cook a Sweet Potato Day, Recreational Sports and Fitness Day, and World Thinking Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Dine and Chat Kelowna seniors club celebrates 5th anniversary. Learn more here.

Oliver man with access to guns barricades himself in home for over 5 hours. Learn more here.

Dust settles in Vernon as city tackles ongoing air quality concerns. Learn more here.

Trending

Even as an adult, moving around during the day is important!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Drew Barrymore (48), reality star Steve Irwin (would’ve been 61), and singer James Blunt (49).

Have a good Wednesday everyone!

