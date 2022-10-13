Morning Start: Pitcher to pictures

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 12

Fun Fact: Retired MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer and takes pictures for the NFL.

learned today that randy johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots nfl games (???) pic.twitter.com/P714LxY6hH — Sophie Kleeman (@sophiekleeman) October 12, 2022

His passion for photography started when he was going to the University of Southern California as well as playing baseball on his way to the Major Leagues.

On this day

In 1967, the Seattle Supersonics franchise makes their NBA debut.

In 1991, Toronto Blue Jays Manager Cito Gaston becomes the first MLB manager to be ejected in a playoff game.

In 1993, the Anaheim Mighty Ducks win their first game as a franchise.

In 2019, US gymnast Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast of all time with 25 medals.

In 2021, actor William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space.

National holidays

Today is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, International Day for Disaster Reduction, English Language Day, International Day of Failure, National M&M Day, National Train Your Brain Day, National Transfer Money to Your Son Day, National Yorkshore Pudding Day, National No Bra Day, and World Sight Day.

In case you missed it

Special squad from Lower Mainland recovers five stolen vehicles in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Interior Health, RCMP investigating patient fatality at Penticton hospital. Learn more here.

Cactus Club Cafe opens doors in Vernon. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Sasha Baron Cohen (51), actor Caleb McLaughlin (21), actress Kate Walsh (55), singer Paul Simon (81), singer Ashanti (42), NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (60), actor Matt Walsh (58), and skater Nancy Kerrigan (53).

Have a wonderful day everyone!

