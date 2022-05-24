Morning Start: Primates lay their heads somewhere new

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 24

On this day:

In 1881, an overloaded ferry near London, Ontario sinks and 180 people die.

In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opens.

In 1930, pilot Amy Johnson becomes the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

In 1935, an MLB game is played at night for the time.

In 1974, ‘The Dean Martin Show’ series finale airs.

In 1989, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ premieres.

In 1990, the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup for the fifth time in seven years, beating the Boston Bruins.

In 2001, 15-year-old Sherpa Temba Tsheri becomes the youngest person to climb Mount Everest.

In 2018, one of the largest drug busts in U.S. history as the Nebraska police seize 120 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill 26 million people.

National holidays

According to National Today, it is Endless Breakfast Day, National Asparagus Day, National Brother’s Day, National Caterers Appreciation Day, National Escargot Day, and National Scavenger Hunt Day.

Celebrity birthdays:

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor John C. Reilly (57), folk singer Bob Dylan (81), rapper G-Eazy (33), actor Alfred Molina (69), MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon (49), actor Tommy Chong (84), and actor Will Sasso (47).

