Morning Start: Red Lobster’s crab leg disaster

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 26

Fun Fact: In 2003, over three months, Red Lobster lost $3.3 million after an all-you-can-eat crab promotion because the company underestimated how many crab legs people would eat.

On this day

In 1912, the first home run is hit at Fenway Park in Boston.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart is mugged on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In 1983, the Baltimore Colts select quarterback John Elway first overall in the NFL draft.

In 1986, the world’s worst nuclear disaster: the fourth reactor at Chornobyl explodes, sending active radiation across most of Western Europe.

In 1993, NBC announces Conan O’Brien will replace David Letterman on ‘Late Night’.

In 1995, the MLB season begins after a strike.

In 2018, comedian Bill Cosby is found guilty of sexual assault.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Get Organized Day, National Pretzel Day, and National Help a Horse Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

The B.C. Coroners Service has reopened the investigation into the death of Arlene Westervelt in Okanagan Lake. Read more here.

RCMP dogs are receiving their emergency training in Kelowna. Read more here.

Princeton has been named one of four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest. Read more here.

Trending topic

Meet this good boy who is missing his jaw. Just means more opportunities for licks!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Channing Tatum (42), actor Kevin James (57), New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (30), actor Tom Welling (45), actress Jordana Brewster (41), actor Jet Li (59), actor Giancarlo Esposito (64), Youtube star Sean Evans (36), and actress Carol Burnett (89).

