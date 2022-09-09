Morning start: Running with asses is a competitive sport

Your morning start for Friday September 9

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started before the weekend!

Fun Fact:

Pack Burro Racing is the sport of running with a donkey. The unconventional sport pays homage to gold miners in the mountains. While it is Colorado’s state sport, people and asses from all over the world train to race on trails across North America.

On this day

In 1850, California becomes America’s 31st state.

In 1950, a laugh track is used for the first time in television history.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain’s longest running monarch at 63 years and seven months. Queen Victoria had the previous record.

National holidays

Today is Stand Up to Cancer Day, Emergency Services Day, International Box Wine Day, International Sudoku Day, National Wiener Schnitzel Day, Teddy Bear Day, and National When Pigs Fly Day.

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Adam Sandler (56), musician Michael Buble (47), country singer Hunter Hayes (34), actor Hugh Grant (62), actor Eric Stonestreet (51), actress Michelle Williams (42), singer Otis Redding (would’ve been 81), and entrepreneur Colonel Sanders (would’ve been 132).

Have a great weekend everyone!

