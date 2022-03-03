Morning Start: Russia is bigger than Pluto

Your morning start for Thursday, March 3

Fun Fact: Russia has more surface area than the planet Pluto.

Pluto’s surface area is 16.7 million square kilometres. Russia is just short of 17.1 million square kilometres.

In 1845, Florida officially becomes the 27th state in the United States.

In 1875, the U.S. Congress approves a 20 cent coin. It only lasted three years.

In 1885, AT&T (American Telephone & Telegraph) incorporates.

In 1919, the first North American international mail services takes place from Seattle, WA to Victoria, B.C.

In 1921, Dr. Best and Dr. Banting from Toronto announce the discovery of insulin.

In 1931, the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ becomes USA’s national anthem.

In 1965, ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations reaches number one on the music charts.

In 1991, Los Angeles police officers beat motorist Rodney King, starting the Rodney King riots.

Okanagan Nation Alliance earns full voting rights on water board. Learn more here.

Hanging up: Salmon Arm’s last payphone going out of service. Learn more here.

Penticton’s CN Tug Boat to undergo repairs after cold-snap leak. Learn more here.

