Morning Start: Santa Claus has an official pilot’s license

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

Good morning and happy hump day!

Fun Fact of the day: Santa Claus has an official pilot’s license

He’s not just flying around without any authority! In 1927, Saint Nick got a pilot’s license from the assistant secretary of commerce for aeronautics, William P. MacCracken.

According to the Library of Congress, Santa had his picture taken as he was given his license, airway maps, “and the assurance that the lights would be burning on the airways on Christmas Eve.”

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

Canadian actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender

anadian actor Elliot Page has announced he is transgender.

Page, who identifies with he/him or they/them pronouns, first shot to fame as the titular character in Juno in 2007. Currently, he plays Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water in 2019.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 1), Page shared his name as Elliot and said he felt “lucky to be writing this,” acknowledging that many transgender people do not have the same level of support.

Song of the Day: Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song

Video of the Day:

Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son severely injured in a 2016 assault

Environment Canada weather

Most Read