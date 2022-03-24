(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Standard deck of cards has endless possibilities

Your morning start for Thursday, March 24

via GIPHY

Fun Fact: This fact about a standard deck of cards will make you think.

@notlpchiz #stitch with @medievalfilthcauldrons ♬ original sound – NOTLPChiz

On this day

In 1936, the Detriot Red Wings and Montreal Maroons played in the longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history. In the sixth overtime (ninth period), Detriot scored to win 1-0.

In 1999, ‘The Matrix’ premieres.

In 2005, the North American version of ‘The Office’ premieres.

In 2019, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signs a 12-year, $426.5 million dollar extension. At the time, it was the largest in North American sports history.

In 2020, Shinzō Abe, Japan’s Prime Minister, announced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic summer games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Cheesesteak Day, National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day, National Cocktail Day, and World Tuberculosis Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

UBCO researcher studying solar energy conversion tech. Learn more here.

15-unit residential complex proposed for property next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. Learn more here.

Dangerous intersection near Penticton getting safety upgrades this summer. Learn more here.

Trending

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook might not be having his best season but this is an awesome father-son moment from him and a gift from his son.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jim Parsons (49), former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning (46), wrestler The Undertaker (57), actress Jessica Chastain (45), former NBA star Chris Bosh (38), fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger (71), actress Alyson Hannigan (48), actress Megyn Price (51), environmentalist David Suzuki (86), and PGA star Jason Dufner (45).

Have a great day! Have that second coffee and pay it forward!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Just Posted

Many Revelstoke residents are concerned with how short-term rental companies like Airbnb will affect their neighbourhoods, or how not being able to use them will affect their livelihood. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
WEB POLL: Do you agree with Revelstoke’s plans to regulate short-term rentals?

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous. Photo: Matt Timmins
KIJHL announces Teck Cup schedule

The CSRD has set aside $50,000 in COVID-19 funding for grants of to $2,500 available to registered non-profit organizations. (File photo)
Grant funding available for non-profits in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Many Revelstoke residents are concerned with how short-term rental companies like Airbnb will affect their neighbourhoods, or how not being able to use them will affect their livelihood. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke council passes third reading of short-term rental bylaw