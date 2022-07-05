(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Starfish don’t have blood

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 5

Good morning! Let’s get your day started!

Fun Fact: Starfish don’t have blood in their bodies.

Their vascular system pumps seawater throughout their tube feet and their body for them to gain nutrients.

On this day

In 1954, Elvis Presley has his first professional recording session.

In 1975, Pink Floyd debuts their first album ‘Wish You Were Here’.

In 1989, ‘Seinfeld’ debuts on NBC.

In 1994, Amazon is founded.

National holidays

Today is National Apple Turnover Day, National Graham Crackers Day, National Bikini Day, National Hawaii Day, National Workaholics Day, Pet Remembrance Day, and Mechanical Pencil Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Protestors gather again at Kelowna City Hall over Roe v. Wade reversal. Read more here.

Assault, street fight, other crimes keep North Okanagan RCMP busy. Read more here.

Man shot on Canada Day at popular party beach in Osoyoos. Read more here.

Trending

How does this happen?! What a shot!

@road_rider109 mini put trick shot 🤣 #miniput #trickshot #allskill #holeinone #skullisland #loop #lucky #whoops #golf #datenight

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Edie Falco (59), soccer star Megan Rapione (37), baseball star Shohei Ohtani (28), internet star Hasbulla (19), rock singer Huey Lewis (72), actor Michael Stuhlbarg (54), and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (54).

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

