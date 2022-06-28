Morning Start: Sunsets on Mars are blue

Good morning! Let’s get your Tuesday started!
Fun Fact: Sunsets on Mars are blue.
On this day
In 1981, Canadian legend Terry Fox dies of cancer at age 22.
In 2013, Canadian sportscasters Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole host their final episode of Sportscentre before leaving for the United States.
In 2017, ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ premieres in theatres.
National holidays
Today is National Insurance Awareness Day, National Alaska Day, National Logistics Day, and National Tapioca Day.
In case you missed it
Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake. Read more here.
Mayor calls attack and shots fired at visitors to Penticton ‘deeply disturbing’. Read more here.
Sicamous RCMP say vehicle clocked going 205 km/h on Highway 1. Read more here.
Trending
This mom is teaching the kids young.
@dayane.bord #fyp🥰😅🤣 #dayanebord #virale #perte #fypシ #bambino🥰😍😅 #fypシ #fypシ ♬ original sound – dayane.bord
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Kathy Bates (74), entrepreneur Elon Musk (51), director Mel Brooks (95), actor John Cusack (56), and football Hall of Famer John Elway (62).
Have a great day everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
