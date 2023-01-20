(@artoflostandcan/Twitter)

Morning Start: The first animated movie

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 20

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday and weekend started!

Fun Fact: The first animated movie wasn’t made by Disney or even in North America.

It was made in 1917 in Argentina.

On this day

In 1949, the first televised parade was viewed by 10 million people.

In 1985, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

In 1993, actress Aubrey Hepburn dies at age 63.

In 1995, the 1994-95 NHL season starts after a long strike.

In 1998, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ premieres.

In 2006, ‘High School Musical’ debuts and becomes the Disney Channel’s most successful television movie.

In 2008, ‘Breaking Bad’ premieres.

In 2022, Meat Loaf dies at 74.

National holidays

Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day, National Penguin Day, National DJ Day, International Day of Acceptance, National Coffee Break Day, and Take a Walk Outdoors Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna Pride Society calls out ‘deeply concerning trend’ of 2SLGBTQIA+ hate. Learn more here.

Cat terrified but uninjured after boulder slams into trailer during Keremeos rockslide. Learn more here.

Sicamous market returns, open year-round for shopping and socializing. Learn more here.

Trending

This is painful…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Bill Maher (67), actor Evan Peters (36), actor Rainn Wilson (57), astronaut Buzz Aldrin (93), country singer Brantley Gilbert (38), and drummer and producer Questlove (52).

Have a great weekend everyone!

Morning Start: The first animated movie