Morning Start: The first speeding ticket

Your morning start for Thursday, June 2

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s the usual, nice, fun, relaxing, enjoyable start to your day, it’s the morning start!

Fun Fact: The first person in the world who was charged with speeding was going 13 kilometres (eight miles) per hour!

It happened on January 28, 1896 in the United Kingdom when Walter Arnold was driving his horseless carriage. The cop that chased him down was on a bicycle. Arnold was fined 47 pounds.

On this day

In 1935, Babe Ruth announces his retirement from baseball.

In 1941, MLB Hall of Famer Lou Gerhig dies at age 41.

In 1983, a fire breaks out near the bathroom on an Air Canada flight from Dallas, forcing the plane to land in Cincinnati. Nine people died.

In 1987, the Seattle Mariners draft Ken Griffey Jr. first overall in the MLB Draft.

In 2002, ‘The Wire’ debuts on HBO.

In 2004, Ken Jennings wins his first episode of Jeopardy, starting a streak of a record 74 consecutive wins.

National holidays

Today is National Rocky Road Day, National Rotisserie Chicken Day, National Leave the Office Early Day, and National Moonshine Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Flood risk increases considerably in South Okanagan. Learn more here.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie. Learn more here.

Lake Country neighbourhood rallies around sick child. Learn more here.

Trending

We have another one of these but this one might be the best of the year so far…

————————————————————

Watch this little kid dominate everyone else!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Dana Carvey (67), actor Wayne Brady (50), actor Zachary Quinto (45), actor Justin Long (44), actress Awkwafina (34), actor Wentworth Miller (50), television host Andy Cohen (54), actor Dominic Cooper (44), NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman (70), and actor Dennis Haysbert (68).

It’s almost the weekend! Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeOkanagan