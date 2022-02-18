Morning Start: The Four Corners

Fun Fact: You can stand in four states all at the same time! The location is called ‘The Four Corners” and it’s where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet.

On this day

In 1927, Canada and the U.S. opened diplomatic relations.

In 1930, Pluto is discovered by astronomer Clyde Tombaugh.

In 1965, 27 copper miners die in an avalanche at Granduc Mine in Stewart, B.C.

In 1968, guitarist David Gilmour joins Pink Floyd.

In 1972, California Supreme Court abolishes the death penalty.

In 1980, Pierre Trudeau and the Liberals won a majority government.

In 1986, the first anti-smoking ad aired on television.

National Holidays

According to National Today, today is National Drink Wine Day, National Battery Day, National Caregivers Day, National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day, Thumb Appreciation Day, and Pluto Day.

The Four Corners (Photo - Colorado.com)



Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Dr. Dre (57), actor Ike Barinholtz (45), actor John Travolta (68), actress Molly Ringwald (54), actor Matt Dillon (58), game show host Vanna White (65), and singer Yoko Ono (89).

