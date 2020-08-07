Morning Start: The human body contains trace amounts of gold

Temperatures are forecasted in the low- to mid-20s range in the region today, which is welcome after last night’s showers and the extreme heat that of last week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Plenty of elements on the periodic table can be found in the human body, and gold is no exception. An adult human body weighing 70 kg contains about 0.2 milligrams of gold. It’s been found that the element plays an important health function, helping to maintain our joints, as well as facilitating the transmittal of electrical signals throughout the body.

It a good reminder that no matter how low we may feel at times, we all have something of value within us!

In case you missed it:

An Ontario man is feeling heartened by the kindness he received after narrowly escaping a houseboat fire on Mara Lake in the Shuswap Aug. 4. All passengers escaped the rented houseboat that became engulfed in flames, but lost their on-board possessions—including the keys to the man’s minivan which would have cost him $600 to replace. But when the staff at Bannister Honda in Vernon had the van towed in and learned the story behind it, they ripped up the bill.

#VernonBC business restores faith in humanity for houseboat fire victims https://t.co/wyVaj4d2gu — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) August 6, 2020

Video of the day:

I wonder what’s at the end of this rainbow? Oh, right… it doesn’t have one!

Ever seen a circular rainbow? pic.twitter.com/Z1IMjoDGfN — Cool Science Videos (@GeoBeats) August 6, 2020

