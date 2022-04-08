Morning Start: The sun isn’t on fire

Your morning start for Friday, April 8

Good morning everyone and congratulations, you made it to Friday!

Fun Fact: The sun is not on fire and does not burn. The sun glows because it is a ball of gas. There’s no oxygen in space and fire needs oxygen to burn.

On this day

In 1869, the American Museum of Natural History opens.

In 1879, milk is sold in glass for the first time.

In 1904, Longacre Square gets its name changed to Times Square.

In 1968, MLB opening day and 40th Academy Awards delayed due to assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1969, the Montreal Expos win their first-ever game, making them the first Canadian team to ever win an MLB game.

In 1974, Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1986, actor Clint Eastwood is elected mayor of Carmel, California.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Zoo Lovers Day and National Empanada Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Trending

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Biz Mackie (would have been 58), actor Dean Morris (59), actress Patricia Arquette (54), actress Robin Wright (56), and actor Taylor Kitsch (41).

Have a great day and a great weekend everyone!

