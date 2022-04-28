Morning Start: The United States has been at war for a long time

Your morning start for Thursday, April 28

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s time to get your morning started!

Fun Fact: Since its inception in 1776, the United States has been at war for 225 of it’s 244 years! That’s only 19 years that the country has not been involved in a war.

On this day

In 1967, Muhammad Ali refuses to enroll in the army and is stripped of his boxing title.

In 2014, television host Craig Ferguson announces he is leaving ‘The Late, Late Show’.

In 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes an estimated $1.2 billion on it’s release night, making it the first movie to make over one billion dollars on opening night.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Take Your Kids to Work Day, National Kids and Pets Day, National Superhero Day, Stop Food Waste Day, Workers’ Memorial Day, National Bravehearts Day, National Blueberry Pie Day, and Great Poetry Reading Day.

Trending

This has to be the worst way to lose a baseball game…

lol this Twins walk-off is hilarious pic.twitter.com/oKH7KFSz3o — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) April 27, 2022

Also, when dads are holding their kids at baseball games, they will catch a ball coming toward them no matter what.

Protected the baby and secured the catch @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/VHMtGPptgW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2022

👶 in one hand, ⚾ in another. pic.twitter.com/9aNoeqg2Aq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 26, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jessica Alba (41), actress Penelope Cruz (48), television host Jay Leno (72), actor Jorge Garcia (49), actress Bridget Moynahan (51), television personalities Drew and John Scott (44), and PGA golfer John Daly (56).

Have a great day everyone! Enjoy the nice weather!

