Morning Start: The world’s biggest pizza

Fun Fact: The biggest pizza ever made was 13,580.28 feet squared! It was made in Italy on December 13, 2012 and weighed over 51,000 pounds!

Talk about a food coma…

On this day

In 1870, author Charles Dickens dies at age 58.

In 1969, Brian Jones leaves The Rolling Stones.

In 1985, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to win the NBA championship.

In 2001, the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in the best-of-seven series to win their second Stanley Cup.

In 2003, the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Mighty Ducks 4-3 in the best-of-seven series to win their third Stanley Cup.

In 2010, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in the best-of-seven series to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 49 years.

National holidays

Today is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day.

In case you missed it

Painting Pandosy: UBC Okanagan students create wildlife mural. Learn more here.

Penticton barber donating haircuts to grads. Learn more here.

Major fire destroys two Vernon homes. Learn more here.

Trending

Check out this brand new, futuristic Taco Bell in Minnesota.

Dare to Defy. Meet the Taco Bell of the future. pic.twitter.com/6UZcffWgGa — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Johnny Depp (59), actress Natalie Portman (41), actor Michael J. Fox (61), sports commentator Dick Vitale (83), and cartoon character Donald Duck (88).

