Morning Start: The world’s largest vertical drop

Fun Fact: The world’s largest vertical drop is in Canada. On Baffin Island in Auyuittuq National Park, there is a mountain referred to as ‘Mount Thor’ with a rock face reaching 4,000 feet.

Baffin Island is also the largest island in Canada and the fifth largest island in the world.

On this day

In 1953, a tornado in Waco, Texas kills 114 people and causes $39 million in damage.

In 1968, the Toronto Transit Commission opens the Bloor-Danforth line, its largest expansion.

In 1981, musician Bob Marley dies at the age of 36 due to brain and lung cancer.

In 1992, Carlos Herrera, the inventor of the margarita dies at age 90.

In 2000, India’s population reaches one billion.

In 2021, actor Jerry Stiller dies of natural causes at age 92.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Eat What You Want Day, National Foam Rolling Day, National Receptionists Day, National School Nurse Day, National Technology Day, and National Twilight Zone Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Nastasha Richardson (59), and actor Cody Monteith (would’ve been 40).

