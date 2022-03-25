Morning Start: The world’s longest banana split

Good morning all and happy Friday! Welcome to the morning start!

Fun Fact: Special fun fact/on this day collaboration today: On this day in 2017, citizens of Innisfail, Australia got into the Guinness World Record books by creating the world’s longest banana split.

The banana split took 12 hours to make and was 8,040 metres (8.04 kilometres) long. It featured 40,000 bananas, 2,500 litres of ice cream and 2,000 litres of toppings.

On this day

In 1807, the British Parliament abolishes slave trade.

In 1934, the first edition of The Masters takes place at Augusta National golf course.

In 1954, the first colour television is manufactured by RCA. The screen was 12.5 inches and it cost $1,000 to buy.

In 1982, Wayne Gretzky becomes the first and only player in NHL history to record 200 points in a season. He accomplished the feat four times.

In 1995, boxer Mike Tyson is released from jail after serving for three years.

In 2002, the television reality show ‘The Bachelor’ premieres.

In 2019, Apple announces new streaming service Apple TV.

In 2019, NASA is forced to cancel an all-female spacewalk as the spacesuits weren’t the right size.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is International Waffle Day, National Lobster Newberg Day, and it is National Physicians Week.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna home builder a finalist for Excellence Award. Learn more here.

Downtown Penticton Saturday market is dead if council doesn’t reconsider. Learn more here.

Local Syilx teams in the semi-finals at All-Native Tournament. Learn more here.

Trending

He did this a few years ago and he did it again last weekend: actor Tom Hanks can’t help but surprise a random wedding in Pittsburgh.

Tom Hanks crashes Pittsburgh wedding, much to the bride’s delight. (Photos: Rachel Rowland) pic.twitter.com/iEp74NX1qq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 23, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Elton John (75), rapper Big Sean (34), singer Aretha Franklin (would’ve been 80), actress Sarah Jessica Parker (57), NBA star Kyle Lowry (36), actress Jenny Slate (40), former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick (40), music producer Ryan Lewis (34), and retired MLB pitcher Tom Glavine (56).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan