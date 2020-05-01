Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

If you think people are weird or crazy for disliking tomatoes, give them a break.

Fun Fact of the day: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth-century Europe?

Plot twist: Tomatoes weren’t poisonous, the plates of the 1700s era were. At the time, plates were made of Pewter. For the most part, Pewter is a material made of tin and lead. It was mostly used to make tankards, jewelry, various ornamental items and plates. But, how does the plate cause lead poisoning? The tin and lead in the pewter plates would get broken down by the acidity of a tomato leading to the consumer to ingest deadly amounts of broken-down lead.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada?

Is it Summer yet?

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The federal government has announced it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Did you know Sulfurhexafluoride can be poured like water to extinguish dozens of candles?

READ MORE: Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Nova Scotia strong donut at Tim Hortons until May 5

All proceeds go to the victim fund

Is my business allowed to be open? Hear from Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Mayor of Revelstoke

Some information for Revelstoke’s businesses

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Teachers will return to work next week with staggered shifts

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Most Read