Morning Start: Town’s only resident

Your morning start for Friday, September 2

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Friday started as we go into the last long weekend of the summer!

Fun Fact: There’s a village in Nebraska called Monowi where the population is just one person named Elsie Eiler. She’s the town mayor, treasurer and librarian. When she became mayor, she granted herself a liquor license. Eiler is 88 years old now.

On this day

In 1973, British author J.R.R. Tolkien dies at 81.

In 1987, Philips becomes the first company to release CD’s that also have the ability to play video.

National holidays

Today is Bring Your Manners to Work Day, National Blueberry Popsicle Day, National Lazy Moms Day, Pierce Your Ears Day, National Food Bank Day, and World Coconut Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Kelowna transit drivers ditching uniforms while job action starts, but will be on the road. Learn more here.

Vernon active living centre tax impact clarified. Learn more here.

Penticton Vees shatter season-ticket campaign goal to ‘Free Fred’ Harbinson. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Keanu Reeves (58), actress Selma Hayek (56), DJ Zedd (33), actor/comedian Katt Williams (51), actor Mark Harmon (71), football analyst Terry Bradshaw (74), and Canadian boxer Lennox Lewis (57).

Have an amazing and safe long weekend everyone!

