Morning Start: Walmarts in America

Fun Fact: There are more than 4,700 Walmarts in the United States. None of them are in New York City.

On this day

In 1897, the first motorcycle race takes place in Surrey, England.

In 1972, Pong (video game) is released.

In 2001, The Beatles guitarist George Harrison dies at 58.

National holidays

Today is International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, Giving Tuesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, National Day of Giving, National Lemon Cream Pie Day, Throw Our Your Leftovers Day, and Square Dancing Day.

Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna. Learn more here.

Training puts Indigenous people in the driver’s seat of North Okanagan logging trucks. Learn more here.

West Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian crash. Learn more here.

Is this the save of the year in the BCHL from West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Justin Katz?!

Kat(z)-like reflexes for a @BCHockeyLeague Save of the Year candidate #BCHL pic.twitter.com/bvxiysb0wq — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 28, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Chadwick Boseman (would’ve been 46), game show host Howie Mandel (67), NFL quarterback Russell Wilson (34), actor Don Cheadle (58), actress Anna Faris (46), sports broadcaster Vin Scully (would’ve been 95), actor Brian Baumgartner (50), and MLB Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera (53).

