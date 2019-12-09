Morning Start: What if The Matrix starred Will Smith?

The countdown is on. Only sixteen more days until Christmas!

Fun Fact of the day:

Will Smith was originally offered the role of Neo in The Matrix instead of Keanu Reeves, but turned it down. He has no regrets about it though, he later told Wired that he would have “absolutely messed up The Matrix.”

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Kelowna Rockets will be without their captain for the next few weeks as Nolan Foote joins Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp. Read the story here.

Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp https://t.co/oZCoMEDVwR — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) December 9, 2019

Video of the day:

How cool is this dad!

This little girl has a great father pic.twitter.com/MFB2lUp3Cm — viralvideos (@BestVideosviral) December 8, 2019

READ MORE: Chris Griffin to headline Cool Ranch Comedy’s last show of the year

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.